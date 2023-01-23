Highlanders announce another player departure

Highlanders have announced another player departure ahead of the new season.

Bosso have parted ways with Muziwakhe Dhlamini. The midfielder had running contract with the Bulawayo giants which has been mutually terminated.

A statement from the club confirmed the news, saying: “Muziwakhe Dhlamini has parted ways with the club on mutual terms. We wish him well in his new endeavors.”

The club is also considering terminating the contracts of striker Toto Banda and defender Crispen Ncube.

The confirmed departures at Bosso now include Dhlamini, vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku and Bukhosi Sibanda.