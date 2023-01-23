Wayne Rooney in contention to take over at EPL club

Former England international Wayne Rooney is reportedly in contention to take over at English Premier League club Everton.

According to the English newspaper, The Sun, The Toffees are considering firing their coach Frank Lampard due to a string of poor results which have left them joint-bottom of the table.

The club owner Farhad Moshiri led an emergency board meeting yesterday after the team lost 2-0 to West Ham.

The Iranian billionaire attended his first Everton game for the first time since October 2021.

Rooney is among candidates tipped to replace Lampard.

The former Everton and Manchester United striker is the current coach of DC United in the American Major League Soccer. His first managerial post came at English side Derby County but left last year after the club due to prolonged financial struggles.

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and ex-Tottenham and Wolves gaffer Nuno Espirito Santo have also been linked with the Everton job.