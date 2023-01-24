Dynamos face PSL side in second pre-season friendly

12:16 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Dynamos have announced details for their pre-season friendly match against PSL newcomers Sheasham.

The Glamour Boys are set to clash with Gweru-based side at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The gate charges have been set at $3 for the Rest of the Group and $5 for the VIP.

This will be the second pre-season friendly match for Dynamos.

The Harare side played Division Two side Mabvuku United last weekend.

Meanwhile, Sheasham will be playing their first ever top-flight campaign this year after winning the ZIFA Central Region Division One.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS