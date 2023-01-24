Manica Diamonds announce sixth signing ahead of new season

Manica Diamonds have announced the latest arrival ahead of the new 2023 season.

The Gem Boys have confirmed the signing of Donald Ngoma from Triangle United.

The striker becomes the sixth arrival at the Mutare-based in this pre-season.

Other signings include former Dynamos duo of Trevor Mavhunga and midfielder Ralph Kawondera.

Kawondera, 32, was released by DeMbare when his contract expired on December 31 2022, while Muvhunga refused to accept a new deal.

The Gem Boys also snapped up highly-rated full-back Farai Banda from Black Rhinos, Panashe Mutasa from WhaWha and Gerald Bhero from Triangle.