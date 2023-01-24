Ngezi Platinum take pre-season camp to Vic Falls with refreshed squad

Ngezi Platinum Stars will continue their pre-season training camp in Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North.

Madamburo left their home base in Ngezi on Tuesday morning.

The team started their pre-season camp earlier in the month, with new substantive coach Takesure Chiragwi in charge.

Chiragwi, who initially took over the reigns on an interim basis after Benjani Mwaruwari’s sacking, will continue his restructuring project that he started when he assumed the role last year.

Ngezi Platinum also kicked off the pre-campaign with a refreshed squad following the arrival of three new players.

The latest arrivals include Malvin Gaki from Chicken Inn, Claude Mapoka from Green Fuel and Gareth Madhake from Black Rhinos.

The likes of Denver Mukamba, Last Jesi, Anelka Chivandire, Mandlenkosi Mlilo, Issa Ali and Ghanaian Derrick Bonna have all left the club ahead of the new 2023 season.