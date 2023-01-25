Female World Cup referee physically threatened during men’s match in Rwanda

Salima Mukansanga, who became one of the first female referee to officiate at a men’s World Cup last year was insulted and physically threatened during a match in her home country, Rwanda.

Mukansanga took charge of Saturday’s encounter between male teams, Kiyovu Sport and Gasogi United.

According to BBC Africa, the official stated in her report that she was insulted during and after the tie by a group of Kiyovu Sport fans.

The rowdy supporters repeatedly called Mukansanga “a prostitute”, while others wanted to physically attack her after the game but were stopped by the security.

Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) is now investigating the matter and says measures will be taken by the disciplinary committee after probe.

Mukasanga was part of the first team of three female referees to ever officiate a male’s world cup. Months earlier she had also become the first female to officiate the men’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, including a Group B game between Zimbabwe vs Guinea.