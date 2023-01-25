Plymouth Argyle coach offers huge update on Galloway

Warriors international is expected to make a return to action after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Plymouth Argyle defender picked a grade three hamstring tear in training in early December and was expected to spend three months on the sidelines.

According to an injury update issued by Argyle coach Steven Schumacher, the defender is now set to return sooner than expected.

Schumacher said, as cited by the Plymouth Herald: “Mickel Miller and Brendan are doing really well. They are getting back towards full contact training sooner than expected and seem to be in a good position.

“We will see how the in-house game goes next week and then we will go from there but I don’t want to rush them because we have seen with both of their injury records that we have to make sure they are right.”

Galloway, 26, has had a number of injuries during his career and missed a large part of last season for Argyle due to a serious knee problem.

He has made a total of thirteen starts and five substitute appearances this season.