Everton hold talks with top candidates for head coach position

Everton have identified their top candidates vying for the head coach job following the sacking of Frank Lampard on Monday.

Lampard was relieved of his duties following a string of poor results which has left the Toffees fighting relegation.

According to reports in England, Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche have emerged as frontrunners for job.

Bielsa was pictured landing in London on Thursday and is expected to hold talls with the Liverpool-based club officials in the English capital.

Dyche, who is without a job since April last year, also held talks with the club.

However, Bielsa is reportedly Everton owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, but the cost of bringing in the Argentine coach means the deal is a difficult one to do.

The English Premier League club remain hopeful of making an appointment before this weekend.