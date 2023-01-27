Everton picks new coach to replace Lampard

Everton have picked Sean Dyche as the next head coach of the club following the sacking of Frank Lampard on Monday.

Lampard was relieved of his duties after a string of poor results which has left the Toffees fighting relegation.

According to reports in England, the club held talks with Dyche, who had been without a job since April last year, and Marcelo Bielsa on Thursday but have decided to pick the former after their attempts to persuade the Argentine gaffer to take the role proved difficult.

The club is expected to announce Dyche’s appointment soon.