Gallery: Bulawayo Chiefs unveil kits for 2023 season

Bulawayo Chiefs have released their kits for the 2023 season which are made by an in-house brand.

The Bulawayo-based side has unveiled the Amakhosi Wear-branded home and away kits, as well as their 3rd kit.

The home kit is dominated by a lime-green colour with darker rectangular spots forming discontinued diagonal stripes.

The jersey has a collar design while the short is slightly darker green in colour.

The away kit is dominated by a light grey colour with darker grey zigzag partens running down the shirt.

The alternative kit has a darker grey background with lighter grey design, depicting the club’s crown emblem.

The 2022 Chibuku Super Cup winners will premiere the new design in this year’s Castle Lager Super Cup against league champions FC Platinum next month.

Meanwhile, Chiefs started the pre-season camp over a week ago.

The club also appointed Lizwe Sweswe as the new substantive coach following the departure of Portuguese gaffer Nilton Terroso.