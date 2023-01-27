Orlando Pirates fined by SA PSL for watering pitch

Orlando Pirates have been fined by the South African Premier Soccer League for “unlawfully” watering the pitch before their game against Golden Arrows on 14 January.

Pirates appeared before the league’s Disciplinary Committee and were fined R50,000 for the incident.

However, the Soweto giants will pay R25,000 after half of the fine was suspended for a period of twelve months on condition that they don’t commit the similar offence.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club appeared before the DC to answer to charges of unlawfully watering the pitch contrary to regulations in the match against Golden Arrows,” PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed.

“The pleaded guilty and were subsequently convicted and in the result they were fined a monetary amount go R50,000, half of it is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension they’re not found guilty of a similar offence.

“The balance of the of the other R25,000 is payable effectively, together with a cost order – the costs thereof would be administratively completed by the league and onforwarded to Orlando Pirates for payment together with the fine of R25,000.”

Pirates won the game 3-1 with Terrence Dzvukamanja and Vincent Pule scoring in the stoppage time.