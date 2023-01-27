Watch: Knowledge Musona’s outrageous goal assist for Al Tai

Knowledge Musona made an outrageous assist to Al-Taai’s goal in the 2-1 loss against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The Al Tai skipper started in the game and played the entire match.

The Zimbabwean forward’s defence-splitting pass from his own half found Algerian midfielder Amir Sayoud who slotted home the ball to open the scoring in the 9th minute.

The assist is Musona’s fourth in the Saudi Pro League this season.

The 32-year-old has so far made 15 league appearance for his side this term.

