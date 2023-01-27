Watch: Knowledge Musona’s outrageous goal assist for Al Tai

Knowledge Musona made an outrageous assist to Al-Taai’s goal in the 2-1 loss against Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The Al Tai skipper started in the game and played the entire match.

The Zimbabwean forward’s defence-splitting pass from his own half found Algerian midfielder Amir Sayoud who slotted home the ball to open the scoring in the 9th minute.

Radoi's off to a flying start 💨 Al Tai counter at speed, with Musona's inch-perfect pass being slotted in by Sayoud ⚽️#RoshnSaudiLeague | @Tai1381EN | @AlShabab_EN pic.twitter.com/x9BG7vpULx — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) January 27, 2023

The assist is Musona’s fourth in the Saudi Pro League this season.

The 32-year-old has so far made 15 league appearance for his side this term.