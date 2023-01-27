Zwane issues worrying update on Khama Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has made a worrying update about Khama Billiat.

The Zimbabwean midfielder suffered an injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, and he is yet to feature for Amakhosi since the return of football.

He made a slight progress in his recovery after returning to light training three weeks, but it seems he aggravated the injury and is back on the sidelines.

Zwane confirmed that the midfielder will remain on the sidelines for some time.

“When it comes to Khama, unfortunately, we’re not gonna see Khama anytime soon,” the gaffer told the media on Thursday.

“He’s still struggling so we are waiting for the doctor’s reports and we’ll take it from there.”

This is Billiat’s second spell on the sidelines this term after a knee injury kept him out in September.

He missed four games before returning to action. He only lasted for three weeks and suffered another injury which has sidelined him.