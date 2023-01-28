Brighton tell Moises Caicedo not to come to training after he made transfer request

Brighton have told Arsenal target midfielder Moises Caicedo to stay away from training until the end of the transfer window on Tuesday in response to his plea to leave the club.

The Gunners made a £60m bid for the midfielder but Brighton rejected the offer and told the London side that the Ecuador international is not for sale.

Caicedo then posted on Instagram, making it clear he “wants to leave to leave the club” and will “proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton”.

Despite the transfer request, the Seagulls are not being forced into selling him, according to reports in England.

The player has also been given time off until after the January window has shut, and fully expect him to be part of their team for the second half of the season.

It means he will not feature in their FA Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool this weekend.