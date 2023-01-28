FIFA hit Cavani, Godin, Giménez with bans

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has hit four Uruguay national team players with match bans following an incident in the side’s 2022 World Cup match against Ghana.

Fernando Muslera and Jose Maria Gimenez have received four-match bans, while Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani have been suspended for a game each after they confronted German referee, Daniel Siebert.

The players were incensed by the referee’s calls during the encounter, especially the decisions not to award penalties for tackles on Darwin Nunez in the first half and Cavani in the second period.

On top of the match bans, the quartet will also do football-related community service, and pay fines of up to 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,701).

The Uruguayan football federation has also been fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,248) and handed a partial stadium closure for their next home match over the “discriminatory behaviour of its supporters” and the “misconduct” of the players.