Jose Mourinho targets return to EPL

Jose Mourinho is reportedly targeting a return to the English Premier League next season amid frustration at a lack of financial backing from Roma.

The Portuguese gaffer left England in 2021 following his sacking at Tottenham. He subsequently joined the Italian side and won the Europa Conference League during his first season in charge, but the club’s lack of resources to fight for the league title is pushing him away.

According to the Daily Mail, Mourinho is now targeting a return to England, with Chelsea his preferred destination.

The gaffer’s representatives have since contacted the Blues and informed them that he would be interested in the job should a vacancy arise.

Current boss Graham Potter’s future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt following unconvincing performance since taking over from Thomas Tuchel in November.

The Blues are currently languishing in tenth place in the Premier League table.

The publication adds that the other factor pushing Mourinho, who spent two spells at Chelsea, to return to England is that his family still live in London.

Meanwhile, Roma currently sit fifth in Serie A, level on points with Inter and Lazio above them. They take on league leaders Napoli away from home on Sunday.