Real Betis Zim clears air on Murape Murape reports that he refused big salary offer to join Dynamos

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe has cleared the air on the reported offer made to Murape Murape before leaving to join Dynamos.

In the report, the Academy was said to be desperate to retain the gaffer and offered him a bigger salary package.

But Murape, who was reported to be already on huge wages and benefits, turned it down and decided to join Dynamos as a full-time assistant coach on a lesser package.

Real Betis have dismissed the article, saying they never offered the former midfielder such huge money.

The Academy also revealed that the mentor worked only on weekends and would do other projects not related to the organisation.

“We respond to your post on our departed Head Coach, he did not earn the figures stated on your post and non of our coaches earn that amount of money, we are not a Professional Academy,” said Betis Zimbabwe, as they cleared the air on the report.

“They (the coaches) only work on weekends to conduct training sessions for the Academy and have other projects during the week that are not Betis Academy Zimbabwe related.

“Kindly give Murape, your Dynamos legend, all the support as he made a decision to challenge himself professionally, and we happily released him and we continue to support his endeavors.”

Murape will work under head coach Herbert Maruwa at Dynamos.