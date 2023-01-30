Dani Alves breaks silence after being arrested in Spain

Dani Alves has broken his silence following his arrest in Spain early in the month.

The defender has been in police remand for the last three weeks. He was arrested over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub last month.

The charges were raised after the complaint filed a police report, alleging that the defender touched her inappropriately under her clothes without consent during a night out on 30 December 2022.

Alves’ club, Mexican side Pumas UNAM, subsequently terminated his contract with immediate effect following the incident.

Speaking for the first time since the arrest, Alves was quoted as saying by Spanish Daily newspaper La Vanguardia:

“I will accept whatever comes. I left home when I was barely 15 years old. I have overcome very difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. Nothing scares me.”

In an interview earlier this month prior to his arrest, Alves told Spanish TV channel Antena 3 that he was at the nightclub with friends but denied the assault claims.

“I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone’s space,” he said. “I don’t know who this lady is. How could I do that to a woman? No.”