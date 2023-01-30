Video: Munetsi features as Reims hold PSG at home

Marshall Munetsi featured in Stade de Reims’ 1-1 draw against PSG at Le Parc des Princes on Sunday.

The Warriors international started in the game and played for 75 minutes as a central midfielder. He created a couple of attempts, including one which was saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from a close range.

His best performance of the night came in the first half and was everywhere, making some vital recovers.

PSG took the lead through Neymar Jr in the 55th minute before going a man short after Marco Verratti received a red card on the hour mark.

Reims grabbed a late equaliser through Folarin Balogun in the stoppage time.

Here are the highlights of the match.