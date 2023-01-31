Breaking: Marvelous Nakamba completes his switch to Luton Town

Marvelous Nakamba has officially joined Championship side Luton Town.

Luton announced the deal in a statement: “We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba for the remainder of the season!”

Speaking after finalising his medical at The Brache, Nakamba said: “I’m very happy to be here at Luton Town. I know Henri Lansbury from Aston Villa and Ethan Horvath because I played with him at Club Brugge, so it’s a good feeling to see them again.

“I spoke with the gaffer and he told me about the project of the club and I told him my situation, that it was interesting for me to come over here.

“I think it’s good for the club, great for me and I love the ambition at the club. I’m looking forward to contributing to help the team.”

The Warriors international’s switch follows after Villa coach Unai Emery told him to leave after falling out of favour.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played a competitive game this season.