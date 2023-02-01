Admiral Muskwe links up with Nakamba after return to Luton

Luton Town have recalled Admiral Muskwe from his loan spell at English League One side Fleetwood Town.

Muskwe spent the last six months away and was supposed to return to Luton at the end of the season.

After some squad changes which saw striker Harry Cornick moving to Bristol City, the club has the Warriors international.

A statement released on Tuesday reads: “We can confirm that forward Admiral Muskwe has been recalled following his loan spell at Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood Town.

” The 24-year-old made a total of 17 appearances during his time at Highbury Stadium, scoring three times.”

Muskwe will link up with fellow countryman Marvelous Nakamba, who joined Luton on a six-month loan deal from Aston Villa.

The Warriors international’s switch followed after Villa coach Unai Emery told him to leave after falling out of favour.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played a competitive game this season.