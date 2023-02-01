Africa will never host FIFA World Cup again in my lifetime: Sepp Blatter

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter believes Africa will never host the World Cup again in his lifetime.

Blatter led the world football governing body from 1998-2015 and helped in the organisation of the continent’s first ever global tournament which happened in South Africa in 2010.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Robert Marawa on South African radio station 947, as cited by the EWN website, the former football administrator said:

“Africa and South Africa organised the best-ever World Cup because it was done with a big heart and everyone was happy. Unfortunately, there won’t be another World Cup in Africa in my life.”

The 86-year-old criticised the shift towards Asia and the Middle East, claiming their involvement in hosting global tournaments is all about money.

He said: “With 48 teams in the World Cup, you need more than one country to organise the tournament, which is totally wrong. The movements taking place in football are towards Asia and Arabic countries because there is a lot of money.”

Blatter added that current FIFA president Gianni Infantino is “destroying his legacy” and is not showing any respect to him and the organisation.

“What we have created in the last 30 or 40 years is wonderful, and he (Infantino) wants to get rid of it because he wants to remove any trace of me in the organisation,” the Swiss added.

Blatter is currently banned from all football activities by FIFA fallowing his involvement in corruption during his tenure.