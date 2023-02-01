Andre Ayew set for EPL return

Ghana International Andre Ayew is set to return to the English Premier League after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd.

The forward is wanted by Everton, who are looking to seal a free transfer for the player.

According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old will fly to England in the next 24 hours after leaving Al Sadd with a “£2.5million golden handshake”.

The Black Stars captain terminated the contract last week, but didn’t give a reason for his mid-season departure.

The publication adds that Ayew, who is a brother of Crystal Palace player Jordan, held preliminary conversations with Toffees chiefs, including sporting director Kevin Thelwell, over a potential move to Goodison Park.

The proposed deal would run until the end of the season.

However, there are no guarantees that the former Swansea and West Ham star will – as expected – join Everton with rival top-flight clubs having registered an interest.

He will be eligible for registration outside the transfer window because he is a free agent.