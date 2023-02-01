Bosso great Zenzo Moyo gets local managerial job

Highlanders legend Zenzo Moyo has been appointed to lead Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe – Bulawayo Centre’s technical team.

Moyo will work alongside former Bosso teammates Johannes Ngodzo and Gift Lunga.

The Bulawayo project will officially kick off this year.

A statement by the Academy reads: “The Chairman (Gerald Sibanda) has confirmed that preparations to finally kick off Real Betis Bulawayo operations are now at an advanced stage following the success of our Harare campus and the End of Year Tour to Seville, Spain.

“Mr Zenzo Moyo will lead the Management and Technical Team which will see our Assistant coaches Johanes Ngodzo and Gift Lunga Jnr finally taking charge of the Technical program. Additions to the Technical Team will duly be announced.

“Babourfields Stadium will be one of the facilities of our Program.”