PSG left furious at Chelsea after Ziyech deal failed

Paris Saint-Germain were expected to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea, but the transfer fell through on the last hour after confusion on deadline day.

The Blues reportedly sent the wrong documents three different times and this left both sides scrambling to make the agreement happen.

The clubs didn’t beat the time and the deal failed.

PSG are now expected to launch an appeal to try to get the transfer completed after the deadline but according to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, the French giants became furious after the deal went off.

He tweeted: “Hakim Ziyech deal is OFF. He is stranded in PSG club offices. Low confidence of any appeal or solution. Chelsea didn’t submit the paperwork on time.

“PSG fuming. Ziyech has done everything in his power to make the move happen. Told he even offered to help financially. But right now he can’t be registered and is stuck in Paris.

“PSG have an appeal route to LFP [French football’s French governing body for professional football]. But they are not optimistic on their chances.”