Dynamos clear air on Ndiraya car saga

Dynamos have cleared the air on the reports suggesting that they owed Tonderai Ndiraya money from his tenure as the team’s head coach.

The reports emerged after it was revealed that the gaffer was refusing to hand back the Ford Everest he was using at the club, until he is paid his outstanding dues.

According to H-Metro, Dynamos chairman, Moses Maunganidze, has dismissed the reports that they owed Ndiraya but confirmed the coach surrendered the car yesterday.

The vehicle was was donated by principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings for exclusive use by the coach.

The club also received another car which is used by the captain.

Dynamos intend to give the cars to new coach, Herbert Maruwa and new captain, Frank Makarati, early this month.