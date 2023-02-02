Highlanders confirm player departures ahead of new season

Highlanders have confirmed the departure of midfielder Adrian Silla and forward Toto Banda ahead of the new 2023 season.

Silla has left the club on a permanent transfer to CAPS United. He had two more years left on his contract with the Bulawayo giants after extending his stay last year.

Banda had his contract terminated on a mutual consent.

The duo joins Muziwakhe Dhlamini, Nqobizitha Masuku and Bukhosi Sibanda as Bosso’s departures in this pre-season so far.

In reinforcing the squad, Highlanders have snapped up former Bulawayo City captain Melikhaya Ncube.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with Tshilamoya.

Other new arrivals include Calvin “Kung-fu Panda” Chigonero, who joined on a loan deal from ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

The club also beefed the team ahead of the new campaign by promoting 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team.