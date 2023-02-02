Varane announces retirement from international football

France defender Raphael Varane has retired from international football.

The 29-year-old central defender won 93 caps for Les Bleus over the course of a decade, in which he scored five goals.

He represented the European country at four major tournaments, including the 2018 World Cup which he won with team.

Following the triumph, Varane became only the fourth player to be a World Cup champion and Champions League winner in the same year, after Christian Karembeu (in 1998), Roberto Carlos (in 2002), and Sami Khedira (in 2014).

Announcing his international retirement, Varane said in a statement posted on Instagram: “Representing our great country for a decade has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

“I’ve been contemplating this for several months and deciding it’s the right time for me to retire internationally. I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”