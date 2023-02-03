Another Highlanders player moves to Botswana

Another Highlanders player Nigel Mlauzi has moved to the Botswana Premier League.

Mlauzi has joined Nico United on a permanent transfer from the Bulawayo giants. He signed a one-year contract with the BPL side.

The Botswana club said in a statement: “We are proud to announce the signing of Nigel Ayibangwe Mlauzi. The 21-year-old striker joins Majombolo from Highlanders FC in Zimbabwe.”

Mlauzi played for Highlanders’ development side Bosso90 before he was promoted to the senior squad in 2022.

However, he failed to get adequate game time and was sent to WhaWha in June on a six month loan.

Following his return, the club decided to release him to Nico United on a permanent transfer.

The striker joins fellow countryman and coach Philani Ncube at the club.

He also becomes the latest Highlanders player to cross the western border after Nqobizitha Masuku, who left Bosso last month to join Jwaneng Galaxy.

Other recent transfers from the local league to Botswana include Anelka Chivandire, Jacob Nduna Mloyi, Wilfred Muvirimi.