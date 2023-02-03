We are moving in right direction, says Kirsty Coventry on current status of local football

Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry says the measures that have been taken so far have pushed the local game in the right direction.

Coventry was referring to the recommendations made by the ZIFA Restructuring Committee (ZRC).

The Committee was appointed by the Sports and Recreation Commission to take charge of the association for the entire 2022 following the suspension of the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board. Its other mandate was to come up with a strategic roadmap towards addressing the issues that have affected football management and administration in Zimbabwe.

The ZRC released a report last week and recommend the need to come up with a new and progressive constitution, management and financial accountability at all levels, grassroot football development and viable channels that will fund the organisation.

During her presentation before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on Thursday, the minister said, as cited by The Herald:

“I am meeting with the SRC board next week. They have asked to come through and give me a full briefing. Once I have received that full briefing from them, I can then come to you on those specific points.

“But at this point in time there has been some good movement with our national football. All the various stakeholders are working with the SRC in trying to come up with solutions on how to move forward.”

Zimbabwe is currently banned from international football due to the suspension of the Kamambo-led executive.