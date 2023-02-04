Breaking: Marvelous Nakamba features in his first competitive appearance this season

Marvelous Nakamba has featured in his first competitive appearance of the season after coming on as a second half substitute in Luton Town’s English Championship game against Stoke City.

The midfielder joined the second-tier club on Tuesday on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

The switch followed after Villa coach Unai Emery told him to leave the club after falling out of favour.

After starting from the bench, Nakamba was introduced in the 62nd minute.

The appearance also marked the midfielder’s debut at Luton Town.