CAPS United targeting another Highlanders player

CAPS United are reportedly targeting to sign another Highlanders player in this transfer window.

According to NewsDay, the Green Machine, who have already snapped up midfielder Adrian Silla from Bosso, want to sign 2022 Soccer Star of the Year finalist Divine Mhindirira.

The midfielder is said to be open the transfer as he wants to start a new life elsewhere.

The publication adds that Dynamos are also monitoring the situation as the player is yet to report for duty at Highlanders.

Mhindirira has also been linked with newboys Simba Bhora, who are on course to beef up their squad.

However, it’s CAPS United who are leading the race to snap up the midfielder, with negotiations already underway.

Both parties are hoping to reach a common ground ahead of the 2023 season.