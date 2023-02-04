Nakamba starts on Luton Town bench, as Muskwe misses out

Marvelous Nakamba has been named in the Luton Town matchday squad to face Stoke City this evening in the English Championship.

The midfielder joined the second-tier club on Tuesday on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

The switch followed after Villa coach Unai Emery told him to leave the club after falling out of favour.

In his first game since arriving at Luton, Nakamba will start on the bench, while fellow countryman Admiral Muskwe, who has returned from a loan spell at English League One side Fleetwood Town, is not part of the matchday squad.

Muskwe spent the last six months away and was recalled after some squad changes which saw striker Harry Cornick moving to Bristol City.