Kennedy Mweene gets new technical post at Mamelodi Sundowns

Zambian goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has been appointed to a post within the Mamelodi Sundowns technical.

The 38-year-old has been at the Pretoria-based giants for the past decade after arriving there from Free State Stars in 2013.

He was the team’s first choice goalkeeper but fell behind Ugandan Dennis Onyango in the following seasons.

Mweene was pushed further down the pecking order following the arrival of Ronwen Williams at the beginning of this season.

The 2012 Afcon winning keeper is now doubling as a player and an assistant goalkeeper coach.

The appointment has been confirmed by head-coach Rulani Mokwena.

“He’s doubling up into a role that we envisage for him, his long term,” Mokwena said, as cited by FarPost.

“For sure, but of course, he’s going to be doing his coaching badges very soon. He’s just applied for that.

“And it’s only that natural progression in life when you move particularly from playing and then you have the keen interest to be involved in coaching.

“And Kennedy has that. He’s been an incredible servant for this football club. He has been extremely incredible in South African football with an incredible experience.”

The gaffer added: “He has won Champions League, AFCON and so, there’s incredible benefits for the football club to inherit in a coaching capacity.”

Mweene sat in the Sundowns dugout on Saturday against Orlando Pirates as the stand-in goalkeeper’s coach in the absence of Wendell Robinson, who was serving a red card suspension.