Dynamos announce new Executive board set-up

Dynamos have confirmed the appointment of a new executive committee ahead of the new season.

The restructuring follows after some members of the previous board stepped at the end of last campaign.

Isaiah Mupfurutsa was the first to resign from his executive chairman post.

The Harare banker was said to have been opposing the firing of coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

And with coach’s departure, Mupfurutsa was seemingly forced to tender his resignation.

Moses Maunganidze will take over the chairman’s post and will be deputised by Vincent Chawodza.

Here is a statement issued by Dynamos, confirming the new executive appointments.