Pirates coach offers positive update on Dzvukamanja

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has given a positive update on Terrence Dzvukamanja’s performance.

The Zimbabwean striker struggled to get game time and dropped behind the pecking order since the arrival of Riveiro at the start of the season.

His limited game time almost forced him out during the January transfer window but the club decided to keep until the rest of the campaign.

The gaffer has now given a positive update on performance levels of the striker.

“We live in a competitive environment. Not only when we go to matches, people need to understand that,” the Pirates coach explained.

“The players come every morning hungry to train well, express themselves on the field and prepare to understand the needs of the week and game.”

He added: “But like I said, I am a lucky coach with a squad full of talent and possibilities. The players are not machines, they go through different stages…

“We know the competition, and that things might not go the way we expect. And with Terrence, it was the same. He was doing the things well at training.”