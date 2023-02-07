Turkish club president issues update on missing Ghana’s Christian Atsu after earthquake

Turkish club Hatayspor’s honorary president Lutfu Savas has revealed that Christian Atsu is yet to be rescued from the rubble following an earthquake that struck the south of Turkey and north of Syria on Monday morning.

The 7.8 magnitude tremour caused significant damage and has so far claimed the lives of more than 2,500 people, and a major rescue operation is underway in the region.

Savas, who is also the Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, confirmed the news in a short statement statement, as cited by Goal, saying: “The search and rescue efforts for Atsu are unfortunately continuing.”

The statement dismisses earlier reports, that suggested the player had been found and was in hospital and being treated for injuries to his right foot as well as breathing difficulties.

Astu, 31, still plays for Ghana and was at Chelsea and Newcastle, and also had loan spells at Bournemouth and Everton.