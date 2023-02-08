Chidzambwa tells Billiat to get ready to move on

Former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has advised Khama Billiat to get ready to move on after the player’s future at Kaizer Chiefs has been shrouded in uncertainty.

Billiat has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the Soweto Giants in 2019 following his successful spell at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Injuries have mainly affected his performance and the player is currently out with a groin issue.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there hasn’t been any talk of extending the deal, though the club has an option to stretch it with another year.

Speaking to FarPost, Chidzambwa said Billiat must prepare himself for significant changes in his career.

The gaffer said: “At this point anything is possible. Injuries have affected him. If the contract is ending, there are always two possibilities, its either moving on with the club or moving away from of the club.

“The latter is usually the toughest and one that needs to be prepared for mentally. He has to be ready for both.”

Chidzambwa added: “It’s not for debate that he is a star. He is a top player, but he has just been unfortunate.

“There are seasons, ups and downs but all that doesn’t take away the talent and the quality he has in all respects.”