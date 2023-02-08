Juventus break silence on Paul Pogba exit rumours

Juventus have responded to a report that suggested that club wants to offload Paul Pogba despite the player arriving at the club just a few months ago.

The report claimed that Juve has grown tired with Pogba’s absence, and is now considering ending their union.

The Frenchman is yet to play for the Italian giants since his return to Turin in August last year.

The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury at the start of the campaign and appeared set to make his comeback from the setback in the Coppa Italia clash with Lazio late last month.

However, Juve’s Chief Football Officer, Francesco Calvo, has dismissed the report.

“We are not planning to terminate Pogba’s contract, I can deny these stories,” Calvo said, via Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s an important player for us, the injuries are part of the game but Paul is training well and we wait for him.”