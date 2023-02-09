SA top-flight club signs Zim striker

South African top-flight side Moroka Swallows have signed Zimbabwean striker Tawanda Macheke from Maritzburg United.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year-contract with the Dube Birds.

The player’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, has confirmed the news to The Herald, and revealed that he has already undergone medicals and is waiting for his work permit.

“We had an agreement with Maritzburg and we agreed to move the player. Tawanda has moved to Johannesburg and he is training with the club while waiting for his papers to be processed,” said Mahachi.

Macheke first moved to South Africa in January last year, when he joined Maritzburg United from Black Rhinos.

He enjoyed a decent spell under Ernst Middendorp but dropped out of favour following the arrival of Fadlu Davids.

The former Dynamos striker has only played twelve games this season with no goals.