Another Zim youngster sign first pro contract with EPL club

Zimbabwe prospect Leon Chiwome has signed his first professional contract English Premier League side Wolverhampton.

Chiwome agreed to his first pro terms just seven months after joining the Wolves academy from AFC Wimbledon.

Wolves academy manager for football, Jon Hunter-Barrett said: “I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for Leon at a great football club.

“He’s a keen worker, great shape and size, knows where the back of the net is and really athletic.”

Hunter-Barrett added: “He’s progressed very well in such a short period of time having already represented the under-18s, under-21s and also England at youth level. He’s definitely got a lot of potential and it’s great that everyone internally and externally can see that.

“I want to give credit to our recruitment team who have done an unbelievable job in identifying Leon as a player with potential to come into the programme. Seeing how quickly and how well he’s progressed since coming here is testament to himself, but also to them.”

Chiwome was born in Brighton, UK to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, which also makes him eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

Other Zimbabwean youngsters that have recently signed their first pro deals in England include Liverpool’s Isaac Mabaya, Newcastle United’s Michael Ndiweni, Benjani Mwaruwari Jr, Sean Fusire, and Thierry Katsikunya of Aston Villa.