Ex-Bosso coach finds new home in Malawi

Former Highlanders and FC Platinum coach Pieter de Jongh has been appointed as the new head coach of Malawian top-flight club Silver Strikers.

De Jongh, who last coached Somalia national team, signed a two-year-contract and will officially take over the operations next week.

He succeeds Zambian coach Daniel Kabwe, who was fired in July of last year.

The club’s secretary Peter Masiye confirmed the hiring of the new coach to The Nation newspaper.

He said: “The coach has vast experience with a proven track record and we took our time because we wanted to engage an ideal one.

“It is a performance-based contract which will be reviewed annually.”

De Jongh, who won the Chibuku Super Cup with Bosso, becomes the latest coach with Premier Soccer League experience to move to the Malawian Super League.

Former Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa is attached at reigning champions Nyasa Bullets, while ex-Highlanders and Harare City boss Mark Harrison is a technical director at Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.