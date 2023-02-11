Highlanders arrive in Gweru ahead of pre-season friendly

Highlanders have arrived in Gweru ahead of their pre-season friendly match against PSL newcomers Sheasham this afternoon.

The match will be played at Ascot Stadium in the Midlands city. Kick-off time is at 3 pm CAT.

We’re traveling to Gweru this Saturday for a : “Welcome to the League friendly match” against Sheasham FC.#SIYINQABA pic.twitter.com/HU5Hm7CJIY — Highlanders F.C (@HighlanderBosso) February 8, 2023

The friendly match will see coach Baltemar Brito assess his new signings for the first against an opposite side.

The club has signed striker Calvin “Kung-fu Panda” Chigonero on a loan deal from ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision and promoted 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team.

Bosso also recalled keeper Reward Muza from loan at Bulawayo City, while defender Andrew Tandi renewed his contract.

Tandi has not played under Brito after he spent eight months on the sidelines following a leg injury sustained before the the appointment of the coach.