Nakamba makes his first Luton start as Muskwe misses out again

Marvelous Nakamba will make his first starting appearance for Luton Town this evening against Coventry City in the English Championship.

The midfielder joined the second-tier side last month on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

The switch followed after Villa coach Unai Emery told him to leave the club after falling out of favour.

Following his arrival, Nakamba made his Luton debut from the bench Luton last week against Bristol City.

The game marked the midfielder’s first competitive appearance of the season.

He will make his first starting appearance in this evening’s game.

Fellow countryman Admiral Muskwe is again missing from the matchday squad despite being fit to play.