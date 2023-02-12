I’m doing extra shifts at training, says Nakamba after making first Luton start

Marvelous Nakamba has revealed that he has been doing extra individual training to help himself get into the shape after spending the first half of the season without playing competitive football.

The Warriors international fell out of favour at Aston Villa and was forced to look for a new home at Championship side Luton Town after failing to get game time.

He made his debut last week, coming from the bench as a second half substitute in the game against Stoke City.

The 29-year-old then received his first start on Saturday in a 1-1 draw against Coventry City.

Speaking after making his full debut, Nakamba told the Luton Town media: “It was my first 90 minutes but I’ve been doing some extra training sessions, the technical staff and the coaches have helped me a lot.

“I’ve been training by myself for some extra training. Physically for me, it is not a problem and when I play, I always give everything.

“I’m thankful to Luton for giving me the chance, I’m very grateful for the chance and I’m looking forward to giving everything for the team.”