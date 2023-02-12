Pep Guardiola mocks Gerrard, claims EPL clubs are jealousy of Man City

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has mocked Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard over his infamous slip that cost the Reds the title back in 2014.

The Spanish gaffer made the claims while defending City in the wake of 115 allegations of financial misconduct.

He told reporters on Friday: “The goal from Aguero, when Balotelli slipped? I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield. Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard – but that moment belongs to us.

“The moments that we lived these years together, the Premier League will decide…but I know what we won and the way we won it. I know the effort we put in. If something happened in 2009 or 2010 it is not going to change one second.”

Guardiola also feels other EPL clubs are jealousy of his team’s success and are now ganging up against them.

This followed after several top-flight teams reportedly called for a stiffer penalty against City if they are found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The clubs also want the Manchester-based side stripped of its league titles won between 2009 and 2018.

He added: “That [jealousy] is part of the sport. When you’re a winning team, and people want to beat you, it’s nice.

“But some teams want to be in Champions League positions for the big stadiums they have built.

“But we have won. If they doubt us, that’s okay. They have their suspicions? That’s okay.”