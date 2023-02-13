Klopp issues huge update on his future amid Liverpool struggles

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is not thinking of quiting Liverpool amid the club’s struggles this season.

The Reds have been struggling to remain consistent in this campaign as they dropped to tenth place on the EPL table and were recently knocked out of the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The results have of late raised concerns about the gaffer’s future.

The German, who is in his eighth season at Anfield, left his last two clubs after seven years in charge.

But Klopp has allayed fears he might leave after suggesting that the current situation is different.

“I will not and I cannot go,” said Klopp, who signed a contract extension to 2026 last year, as cited by the BBC. “I am responsible, too much responsibility, and I want it and I want to sort it. I am 100% committed.”

He added: “I’m experienced enough to know you can get through this because of two things: when I left Mainz it was a career step as well. When I left [Borussia] Dortmund I was really exhausted in that moment and I thought it was time to do something else.

“I am neither/nor in this moment. I am completely here but I understand when people say ‘oh seven years there, seven years there’, but that has nothing to do with it. The situation is difficult for other reasons but this is not one of them.”