Update on Mason Greenwood as United continue with internal investigation

Masson Greenwood might not play for Manchester United this season as the club are still conducting their investigation on the player.

The 21-year-old has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022 after he was suspended following his initial arrest.

The youngster was accused of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The police acquitted him last month but he remained under suspension at his club.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, Manchester United are hoping to complete an internal investigation into Greenwood before the end of the season.

This will involve interviewing Greenwood to ascertain his version of events – as well as getting specialists to look into his mental and physical condition.

The publication adds that after the internal investigation is over, the club has options on the table that include inviting the player back to training, offering to pay up his contract or selling him in the next transfer window.

Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 matches for United since making his debut in March 2019.