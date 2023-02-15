Nakamba opens up on his relationship with Admiral Muskwe

Marvelous Nakamba has opened up about his relationship with fellow countryman and Luton Town teammate Admiral Muskwe.

The Warriors duo linked up at the Hatters last month after Luton signed Nakamba on a six-month loan deal from Aston Villa, while Muskwe cut his Fleetwood stay to return to the club.

Speaking to BBC, the midfielder said Muskwe has helped him to settle at the club together with former Villa team-mate Henri Lansbury.

“There are good lads in the dressing room, they are good players – it’s more like a family,” he said.

“I didn’t have to be solitary, everyone has been welcoming me, so it’s easy for me to get on with every player.”

On his return to competitive action since his recovery from a long term knee injury, Nakamba said: “Life happens and now is the time to get back [into it].

“The injury came up after I had been player of the month. I am really grateful to Luton for giving me the chance. I’m going to give everything and always be positive.”

The player added: “I am looking forward to helping the team achieve the project. I like the intensity of the Championship and there are a lot of games here.”