Pasuwa named Coach of the Season at Malawian Super League Super League Awards

Kalisto Pasuwa was named the Coach of the Season at the 2022 Malawian Super League awards held on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean gaffer was honoured after guiding Nyasa Big Bullets to a fourth successive league title.

Bullets achieved the league triumph with 73 points, ten ahead of runners-up Blue Eagles.

They set a new highest score of points to win the championship, beating the 71-point tally achieved in the 2018 season.

The Blantyre-based team also netted the highest number of goals, 69, and conceded only 21 to finish top of the table with a 48-goal difference.

Meanwhile, the 2022 league triumph saw Pasuwa equalling his personal record for most successive titles.

The gaffer won four championships with local side Dynamos.